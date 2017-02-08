Banff Film Festival headed to Austin Feb. 26-27
"The Trail to Kazbegi," a film about four adventurers who head into one of the world's wildest mountain ranges on their bikes, will be shown at the Banff Film Festival in Austin. Photo by Ross Measures For that, head to the 2017 Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, scheduled for Feb. 26 and 27 at the Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress Avenue.
Read more at Austin American Statesman.
