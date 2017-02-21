Back home & elections due, Peter O'Neill spends up on education

PAPUA New Guinea's prime minister Peter O'Neill has expressed confidence that he will return to power and form a new government after this year's national elections. Speaking at a ceremony committing a further K500,000 in funding to the new Apenda Provincial High School in his Ialibu-Pangia electorate, Mr O'Neill said his government will continue its free education and health care policies - even as the policies are creaking at the seams.

