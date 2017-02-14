Aviators aim to hunt down Tigers

THE Nadi Aviators rugby league team has been working on their defensive strategies at training in a bid to stop the rampant Lae Snax Tigers from Papua New Guinea in the Melanesian Club Championship at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Saturday. The Tigers won PNG's 2016 Digicel Cup after defeating the defending champions Agmak Gurias 14-8 in the final.

Chicago, IL

