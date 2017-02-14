Aviators aim to hunt down Tigers
THE Nadi Aviators rugby league team has been working on their defensive strategies at training in a bid to stop the rampant Lae Snax Tigers from Papua New Guinea in the Melanesian Club Championship at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Saturday. The Tigers won PNG's 2016 Digicel Cup after defeating the defending champions Agmak Gurias 14-8 in the final.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Tue
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb 5
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC