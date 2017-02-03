Australia's leader says Trump isn't chasing a refugee deal
Australia's prime minister on Sunday ruled out any deal to get the United States to honor an agreement to resettle hundreds of Muslim refugees that President Donald Trump has described as "dumb." Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull also dismissed a Nine Network television network journalist's suggestion that he should be offended that White House spokesman Sean Spicer has repeatedly called him "Trumbull" in press briefings.
