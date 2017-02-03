Australian leader faces long-term risk after 'Donald Thump' call on refugees

U.S. President Donald Trump , seated at his desk with National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and senior advisor Steve Bannon , speaks by phone with Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull might receive a short-term boost after his infamous phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump but is likely to be the long-term political loser, analysts and rights advocates said on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.