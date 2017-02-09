Australia pledges to ratify internati...

Australia pledges to ratify international torture treaty

13 min ago Read more: ABC News

The Federal Government has announced it will ratify an international treaty to improve the oversight of Australia's prisons and detention centres. Attorney-General George Brandis said the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment would be ratified by the end of this year.

Chicago, IL

