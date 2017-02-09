Australia pledges to ratify international torture treaty
The Federal Government has announced it will ratify an international treaty to improve the oversight of Australia's prisons and detention centres. Attorney-General George Brandis said the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment would be ratified by the end of this year.
