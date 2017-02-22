Australia may not take refugees in Costa Rica in U.S. deal
Australian Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said the government expects the United States to accept refugees from Manus Island and Nauru or else it will not accept Central American refugees held in Costa Rica. In late January, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said U.S. President Donald Trump agreed during a phone conversation he planned to honor the deal Australia struck with former U.S. President Barack Obama -- a deal Trump lambasted as a "bad deal."
