ASOPA Class of 1966-67 plans its second (and last?) reunion

Between 1949 and 1973, ASOPA was the primary training venue for teachers, patrol officers and other professionals to serve in Papua New Guinea and other Australian territories. After a successful reunion in the ASOPA surrounds in Mosman, Sydney, in February 2014, the Class of 1966-67 is scheduling a second gathering on 17-19 October 2017 at the Avoca Beach Hotel & Resort on the NSW Central Coast.

