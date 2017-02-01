ASOPA Class of 1966-67 plans its second (and last?) reunion
Between 1949 and 1973, ASOPA was the primary training venue for teachers, patrol officers and other professionals to serve in Papua New Guinea and other Australian territories. After a successful reunion in the ASOPA surrounds in Mosman, Sydney, in February 2014, the Class of 1966-67 is scheduling a second gathering on 17-19 October 2017 at the Avoca Beach Hotel & Resort on the NSW Central Coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
|Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sambo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC