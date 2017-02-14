As elections loom, PNG's weak economy...

As elections loom, PNG's weak economy needs urgent attention

PAPUA New Guinea's international economic situation is much more frail than the picture presented by the O'Neill government, a recent International Monetary Fund report indicates. Calling PNG's foreign reserves position 'weak', the IMF said the country has less than one-third the recommended level in its international bank account.

