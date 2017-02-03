Anpario to buy Australian distributor Cobbett for up to AU$1m
Anpario, a producer of natural feed additives for animal health, is to buy its Australia-based distributor Cobbett for up to AU$1m, in order to strengthen its sales and distribution channels. Cobbett has been Anpario's distributor since 1987 supplying the Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea markets with a number of Anpario's products including Salkil, pHorce, Neutox, Mycostat and Mastercube.
