7 M&M-Size Frog Species Found, Among World's Smallest

Scientists in India have made a sweet discovery: Seven new frog species, four of which are about the size of an M&M. Commonly known as night frogs, the animals live only in the Western Ghats -a biologically rich mountain range that runs down western India .

