5 envoys get CA nod
Confirmed during a CA plenary session presided by Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, concurrent CA chairman, were Eduardo Eco Kapunan Jr. as chief of mission, class I and as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Myanmar ; Bienvenido Villamor Tejano, as chief of mission, class I and as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Independent state of Papua New Guinea; Abdulmaid Kiram Muin, as chief of mission, class I, and as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste; Evan Pumaren Garcia, chief of mission, class I and as Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland and Celia Anna Mallari Feria, as chief of mission, class II and as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Portugal with concurrent jurisdiction over Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome and ... (more)
