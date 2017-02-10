10 dead after boat capsizes off Sri Lanka's southwest coast
At least 10 people were killed and seven others rescued Sunday after the boat they were traveling in capsized off of Sri Lanka's southwestern coast, police said. The boat was among 19 that took part in a religious festival procession from the fishing town of Beruwala, around 60 kilometers south of the capital, Colombo, said police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb 5
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC