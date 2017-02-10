10 dead after boat capsizes off Sri L...

10 dead after boat capsizes off Sri Lanka's southwest coast

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

At least 10 people were killed and seven others rescued Sunday after the boat they were traveling in capsized off of Sri Lanka's southwestern coast, police said. The boat was among 19 that took part in a religious festival procession from the fishing town of Beruwala, around 60 kilometers south of the capital, Colombo, said police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,198 • Total comments across all topics: 278,989,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC