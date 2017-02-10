10 dead after boat capsizes off Sri Lanka's southwest coast

At least 10 people were killed and seven others rescued Sunday after the boat they were traveling in capsized off of Sri Lanka's southwestern coast, police said. The boat was among 19 that took part in a religious festival procession from the fishing town of Beruwala, around 60 kilometers south of the capital, Colombo, said police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody.

