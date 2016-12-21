You'll never guess where this home is

THERE'S a point behind a bend on a narrow winding road in the Southern Highlands where one of NSW's most unusual streetscapes starts to take shape. It's on this twist of Kimberley Drive in Bowral that a sea of Blue Gums parts and makes way for an avenue of Willows, manicured hedges, rolling lawns, oak trees and other treasures usually seen in the European countryside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.