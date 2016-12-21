You'll never guess where this home is

You'll never guess where this home is

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Mercury

THERE'S a point behind a bend on a narrow winding road in the Southern Highlands where one of NSW's most unusual streetscapes starts to take shape. It's on this twist of Kimberley Drive in Bowral that a sea of Blue Gums parts and makes way for an avenue of Willows, manicured hedges, rolling lawns, oak trees and other treasures usually seen in the European countryside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 3
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16) May '16 Sambo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,721 • Total comments across all topics: 277,528,772

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC