Xenophon leads calls for ABC to reinstate shortwave radio service
South Australian senator Nick Xenophon says he will introduce legislation to Parliament to force the ABC to reinstate its shortwave radio service, which is ending today. The ABC announced in December that it would switch off its shortwave transmission to remote parts of northern Australia and across the Pacific.
