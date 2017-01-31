Xenophon leads calls for ABC to reins...

Xenophon leads calls for ABC to reinstate shortwave radio service

46 min ago Read more: ABC News

South Australian senator Nick Xenophon says he will introduce legislation to Parliament to force the ABC to reinstate its shortwave radio service, which is ending today. The ABC announced in December that it would switch off its shortwave transmission to remote parts of northern Australia and across the Pacific.

Chicago, IL

