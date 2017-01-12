World Bank forecasts 6.2 per cent expansion in Asia-Pacific this year

GROWTH IN East Asia and the Pacific is projected to ease to 6.2 per cent in 2017 as slowing growth in China is moderated by a pick-up in the rest of the region, while Thailand's gross domestic product will expand by 3.2 per cent, according to a World Bank report. The report released on Tuesday said macroeconomic policies were expected to support key domestic drivers of growth despite softness of external demand and overcapacity in some sectors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.