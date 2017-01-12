World Bank forecasts 6.2 per cent exp...

World Bank forecasts 6.2 per cent expansion in Asia-Pacific this year

Wednesday

GROWTH IN East Asia and the Pacific is projected to ease to 6.2 per cent in 2017 as slowing growth in China is moderated by a pick-up in the rest of the region, while Thailand's gross domestic product will expand by 3.2 per cent, according to a World Bank report. The report released on Tuesday said macroeconomic policies were expected to support key domestic drivers of growth despite softness of external demand and overcapacity in some sectors.

