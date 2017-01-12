West Papua issue gains momentum but no Christmas present yet
FOR West Papua the winds of change are blowing steadily, but Christmas has come and gone and not brought any presents yet. When it met at Port Vila, Vanuatu, in December, the Melanesian Spearhead Group delayed a decision on the application for full membership by the United Liberation Movement for West Papua West Papua .
