Weaving program for PNG women turning traditional shoulder bags into fashion accessory

A program in Papua New Guinea is helping poor women use a traditional weaving technique to make money and promote their culture overseas. It's also helping to turn PNG's traditional shoulder bags - known as bilums - from an everyday item to fashion phenomenon.

