UPNG staff association will start 5-d...

UPNG staff association will start 5-day salary protest tomorrow

UNIVERSITY lecturers and staff will stop performing some work functions - including teaching - tomorrow to protest failure to pay a7.5% salary increase owed to them since 2015. University of Papua New Guinea National Academic Staff Association president, Emmanuel Gorea, said a long process of negotiation with university management and the PNG government has failed to deliver results.

Chicago, IL

