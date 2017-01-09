Tribal violence in PNG disrupts major...

Tribal violence in PNG disrupts major gas project

Read more: ABC News

The Papua New Guinea Government has deployed troops and police to stop gun violence near the country's biggest resources project. About 150 police and soldiers are being deployed in Hela Province in the PNG highlands in response to a spike in tribal violence that has left dozens of people dead in recent months.

Chicago, IL

