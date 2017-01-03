Sri Lankan Premier seeks support from all parties to create employment for youth
Jan 05, Colombo: Stressing the importance of job creation, especially for the youth, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the current unity government's goal is to create a country nurtured with jobs for young men and women by the year 2020 and urged all parties to support the initiative and help the country. The Prime Minister made this request launching the construction work on the country's largest rubber factory in the Wagawatte area of Horana.
