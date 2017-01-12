Sri Lanka Navy arrests eight local fi...

Sri Lanka Navy arrests eight local fishermen engaged in illegal fishing

Jan 14, Colombo: The Sri Lanka Navy has yesterday arrested eight local fishermen for allegedly engaging in illegal fishing practices. Naval personnel attached to SLNS Kelani, in the Western Naval Command arrested eight local fishermen engaged in illegal fishing activities using unauthorized nets in the sea area of Negombo Friday .

Chicago, IL

