Sri Lanka Health Minister instructs provincial health ministers to...

Jan 12, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne today requested the Provincial Health Ministers to properly use the money allocated for the development of the provincial hospitals. Addressing a meeting with the Provincial Health Ministers and other officials at the District Secretariat in Kalutara today, the Health Minister pointed out that the Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council has developed the hospitals coming under the council in a proper way using the money allocated for 2016 while the Western Provincial Council proceed with that task very slowly.

