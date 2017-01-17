Sri Lanka Army personnel deployed for drought relief
Jan 20, Colombo: Sri Lanka Army, in response to a Presidential directive has deployed teams of Army personnel to distribute relief material to those who have been affected by the drought. Military Spokesman Brigadier Roshan Seneviratne said the teams are being deployed, based on the requirements of the Disaster Management Centre.
