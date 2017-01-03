Sorcery - it lurks in the minds of ev...

Sorcery - it lurks in the minds of even the most sophisticated

DURING their time in Papua New Guinea, I think most kiaps and some teachers, health professionals and certainly missionaries encountered sorcery. It was easy to dismiss it as a silly superstition that would disappear with time when education and the Christian belief became more widely available.

