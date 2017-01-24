Skegness in list of worst places to v...

Skegness in list of worst places to visit - along with Syria and North Korea

A British seaside resort has been voted one of the top 10 worst holiday destinations in the world - alongside war-torn Syria and North Korea. According to the travel website Destination Tips, Skegness, in Lincolnshire, ranks ninth alongside the likes of Damascus in Syria as well as Pyongyang in North Korea.

