Skegness in list of worst places to visit - along with Syria and North Korea
A British seaside resort has been voted one of the top 10 worst holiday destinations in the world - alongside war-torn Syria and North Korea. According to the travel website Destination Tips, Skegness, in Lincolnshire, ranks ninth alongside the likes of Damascus in Syria as well as Pyongyang in North Korea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
|Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sambo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC