Shout out for PNG women who want to make it in politics
THE United Nations Development Program will run a six-day workshop and practice parliament for Papua New Guinean women in Port Moresby from 6-11 March. For some years, UNDP has been running practice parliaments for women across the Pacific to support more women's participation in elections and to raise awareness of women in politics and leadership roles.
