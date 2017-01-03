Sheer greed is driving PNG's unique s...

Sheer greed is driving PNG's unique species to extinction

Saturday Jan 7

FIVE species of marsupials, an echidna, three bats and several rodents face extinction in Papua New Guinea and have been classified as critically endangered on the 'red list' of threatened species published by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature . So all these species are on the verge of extinction, and Papua New Guinea has no measures to ensure their survival.

