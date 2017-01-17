Roger H. Eckhardt
The family moved to East Wenatchee, where he started school in 1935 and Roger graduated from Wentachee High School, as there was no Eastmont High School at that time. Roger joined the Army in 1948 and served his country in the Army of Occupation in Japan, serving as director of the Japanese motor pool for the military vehicles during the Korean Conflict.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|3
|Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sambo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC