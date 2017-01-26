Ring lost long ago and far away makes its way home to South Jersey

When Richard Dodds received a phone call claiming his late father's long lost class ring was found more than 70 years later in faraway Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific, it crossed his mind the call might be a scam. But on Thursday night, the 1938 class ring, concluding a charmed journey, will be ceremonially returned to the Dodds family at Audubon High School.

