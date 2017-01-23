Right behind our WW2 Beaufighters

Right behind our WW2 Beaufighters

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hills News

YVONNE Holt's father Donald Kirkwood was supposed to return from World War II in Papua New Guinea for her second birthday, but he never returned home. HONOUR: Yvonne Holt was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for her service to veterans and their families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hills News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16) May '16 Sambo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,441 • Total comments across all topics: 278,234,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC