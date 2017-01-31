Return of election fever - candidates...

Return of election fever - candidates line up for the riches

THE hype is back! It's an event that happens every five years to galvanise communities and regions in Papua New Guinea. More than 4,000 candidates have filled Form 29 to indicate their intention to contest either the open or provincial seats.

