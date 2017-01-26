Researchers identify main obstacles facing small business
ITS high growth potential makes the small and medium sized enterprises sector of the Papua New Guinean economy of particular interest to the national government. Last year, the government adopted a new SME policy and published a bold master plan to drive the development and growth of SMEs.
