Renovation work at Sri Lanka's main airport begins today

Jan 06, Colombo: Sri Lanka's main Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, will be closed beginning today for eight hours a day for three months due to renovation work on its runway. Accordingly, the airport will be closed for eight hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, from the 6th January to 6th April 2017, airport officials said.

