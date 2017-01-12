Ratu Isoa takes stand

OPPOSITION Parliamentarian, Ratu Isoa Tikoca, who is alleged to have incurred more than $94,000 in debt to the Fijian Government while serving as Fiji's High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, disputed the total he owed to Government, the Suva Magistrates Court heard yesterday. This was revealed in his letter to the then permanent secretary for Foreign Affairs, which was read out in court yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.