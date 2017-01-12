Ratu Isoa takes stand
OPPOSITION Parliamentarian, Ratu Isoa Tikoca, who is alleged to have incurred more than $94,000 in debt to the Fijian Government while serving as Fiji's High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, disputed the total he owed to Government, the Suva Magistrates Court heard yesterday. This was revealed in his letter to the then permanent secretary for Foreign Affairs, which was read out in court yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|3
|Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sambo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC