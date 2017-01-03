Prime Minister to open new water trea...

Prime Minister to open new water treatment plant at Kadana, Horana on 5 January

Jan 04, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will ceremonially open the Water Treatment Plant at Kadana, Horana constructed under Kalu Ganga Water Supply Project Phase 1 Stage II on 5 January 2017 in the presence of Koji Yagi on behalf of the Ambassador of Japan in Sri Lanka.

