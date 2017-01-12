PNG government continues to fail on r...

PNG government continues to fail on rights, says watchdog

Friday Jan 13

THE Papua New Guinean government has failed to adequately address gender inequality, violence, corruption or excessive use of force by police, says the global NGO Human Rights Watch in its 2017 World Report . In May 2016, Papua New Guinea's human rights record came under detailed scrutiny during its periodic review at the United Nations Human Rights Council.

