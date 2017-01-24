PNG, Bougainville set up independence commission
The Papua New Guinea and Bougainville Governments have moved a step closer to a referendum on the autonomous region's independence by creating a commission to oversee the vote. The Bougainville Referendum Commission will be in charge of preparing for and conducting the referendum in 2019 on whether Bougainville should secede from Papua New Guinea .
