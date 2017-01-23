Photo contest to create financial inclusion awareness
Update: 1:50PM PHOTOGRAPHERS will have the opportunity to win great cash prizes and the privilege of gaining exposure by being featured on Pacific Financial Inclusion Programme's website and communications material. PFIP has announced the launch of a photo contest to inspire creative Pacific citizens to hone their camera skills and capture striking images that reflect the theme 'Growing Financial Inclusion '.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
|Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sambo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC