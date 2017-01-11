Palau's President Wants to Build Only Five-Star Hotels and Resorts
Now, the country's president, , is proposing a law that would make tourism even more of a challenge: permitting only five-star hotels and resorts to be built in the future, thus effectively shutting off budget tourism to Palau permanently. Remengesau told reporters that although the country gets 85 percent of its annual revenue from tourism, he wants to be smarter about which companies the government chooses to work with in order to prevent overcrowding and environmental damage that comes from over-visiting.
