Over One Million People In Papua New Guinea To Get Access To Internet
A rural telecommunications project in Papua New Guinea will give 1.2 million people access to the Internet, the World Bank has announced, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Set to begin development in August 2017, the project will improve access to telecommunications infrastructure and services in rural and remote areas of PNG, the World Bank said Thursday.
