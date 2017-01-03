Of missionaries, tribal war & the emergence of great men
BACK in 1934 Fr William Ross came to Wilya in the Western Highlands and settled among the Mokei Ndepi Nampaka clan. The Mokei tribe is divided into two major sections, the Mokei Ndepi who lived mainly around where Mt Hagen town is situated and in the mountain range towards Kuta, and the Mokei Kuipi who lived mainly in the kunai grass plains beyond Oglbeng.
