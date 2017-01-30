Newcrest retains gold output guidance

Newcrest still expects to produce 2.35 million to 2.6 million ounces of gold and 80,000 to 90,000 tonnes of copper for the 12 months to June 30, 2017 - in line with guidance provided in September 2016. The miner produced 614,715 ounces of gold in the three months to the end of December, down slightly from 615,498 ounces in the September quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.