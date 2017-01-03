MR Tanker Stena Immaculate Named in China
The Stena Immaculate, the ninth vessel in a series of 13 new IMOIIMAX MR tankers, was named January 10, 2017 at a ceremony at China's Guangzhou Shipbuilding International . A large number of guests, from both corporate management and partners as well as representatives of the shipyard had gathered on the quayside to attend the naming ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|3
|Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sambo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC