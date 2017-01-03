MR Tanker Stena Immaculate Named in China

The Stena Immaculate, the ninth vessel in a series of 13 new IMOIIMAX MR tankers, was named January 10, 2017 at a ceremony at China's Guangzhou Shipbuilding International . A large number of guests, from both corporate management and partners as well as representatives of the shipyard had gathered on the quayside to attend the naming ceremony.

