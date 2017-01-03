Moderate Quake Hits Papua New Guinea
A moderate earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale occurred in Eastern New Guinea Region, Papua New Guinea at 4.52pm Sunday. The Malaysian Meteorological Department in a statement here said the epicentre of the quake was 80km north east of Lae, Papua New Guinea and 3,443km south east of Semporna, Sabah.
