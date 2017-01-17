Masterton nurse celebrates 50 years o...

Masterton nurse celebrates 50 years of making a difference around the world

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Dominion Post

Masterton nurse Eileen Fahy-Teahan says the amazing support and friendship she has had from the medical community has been a huge factor in her being a nurse for so long. In half a century of nursing, Eileen Fahy-Teahan has changed lives from here to Papua New Guinea and further afield to Great Britain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dominion Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 3
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16) May '16 Sambo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,611 • Total comments across all topics: 278,033,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC