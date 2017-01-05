Manus Island police defend treatment ...

Manus Island police defend treatment of asylum seekers in NYE arrest

Read more: ABC News

Police on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island have defended their treatment of two asylum seekers who were injured while being arrested on New Year's Eve. The two Iranian men in Australia's offshore detention centre were beaten by police on New Year's Eve , and are due to face court today on charges of being drunk and disorderly and resisting arrest.

Chicago, IL

