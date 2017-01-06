Manus Island: Australia's dirty little secret
"They deserved what they got!" Ronny Knight, one of PNG's more outspoken politicians, told me this week after two asylum seekers were bashed senseless by police on Manus Island. But it was the reaction on social media that said more about the macabre tragedy that has been unfolding on one of Papua New Guinea's most remote islands for more than three years.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|3
|Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sambo
|3
