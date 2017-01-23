Manus Island asylum seeker charged wi...

Manus Island asylum seeker charged with raping school student at hotel

A 31-year-old man detained at Australia's offshore processing centre on Manus Island has been charged with raping a young woman in the provincial centre of Lorengau, Papua New Guinea police say.

