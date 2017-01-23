Manus Island asylum seeker charged with raping local woman

Police in Papua New Guinea have charged an asylum seeker from Australia's offshore detention centre on Manus Island with sexually assaulting a local woman. The 31-year-old Sri Lankan man has been charged with raping the 19-year-old woman at a hotel on the island on January 17. Police said the man took the young woman to a hotel in the main town of Lorengau on the island, where he raped her three times.

